Edythe M. Maggio
Clifton - Mrs. Edythe M. (Steib) Maggio, 94, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Montclair, Edythe lived in Bloomfield before settling in Clifton. Edythe and her late husband, Carmen J. Maggio, who passed away in 2010, both proudly owned Rowe-Manse Emporium in Clifton. Beloved wife of Carmen, she leaves behind her loving son Rick Maggio and two granddaughters Samantha Anne Maggio and Lindsey Minett along with her beloved and only great-grandson. Edythe will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00-5:00pm at the Shook Funeral Home at 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. In lieu of flowers the family suggests you make a Memorial donation to ASPCA.org since Edythe adored dogs and all animals. www.ShookFH.com