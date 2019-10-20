|
Effie Zamloot
North Bergen - Zamloot, Effie (nee Yabroudy ), 98 of North Bergen, N J on October 18 2019 Beloved Daughter of the late Anthony Yabroudy and Laya (nee Ahto) Devoted Mother of the Late Charles Zamloot, Dear Sister of the late Alfred and Salem Yabroudy, Also surviving nieces, nephews and many cousins, Effie was born on November 20 1920 in North Bergen and lived her whole life there.. She was a retired seamstress and was a member of the Syrian American Citizens Club Ladies Auxiliary of Union City, Visiting Hours on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave North Bergen, Funeral Services Wednesday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home Interment, Flower Hill Cemetery, North Bergen, N J