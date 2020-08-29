Efren Marquez-Alba, M.D.
Allendale - Efren Marquez-Alba, M.D., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Dr. Marquez-Alba was born in Teocaltiche, Jalisco, Mexico. He spent his childhood formative years in Aguascalientes and Chiapas, went on to study at the University of Guadalajara, and then graduated with his medical degree from La Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He married the love of his life, Dolores, in Encarnacion de Diaz, Jalisco on February 14, 1959. He completed his internship at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY, and his residency at the Psychiatric Institute at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Efren was a Psychiatrist for the State of New York and private clinical practice before retiring in 2015. He enjoyed traveling, golfing, running and music of all kinds, particularly opera and classical music. He was a parishioner at Guardian Angel Church in Allendale. He will be remembered for his charming manner, wonderful sense of humor, genuine friendship, compassion & commitment to his patients, and love for his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Marquez-Alba, and their five children: Efren Marquez-Alba, Jr., his wife Alma; Frank X. Marquez, his wife Rosmeri; Edward Marquez, his wife Barbara; Lourdes Marquez-Alba, her husband Jack; and Elizabeth Westergreen, her husband Jon; along with 10 grandchildren: Alex, Lukas, Frankie, Gabriel, Ana Maria, Eddie, Daniela, Melia, Dylan, Natalie, and one great-grandson, Oliver. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Guardian Angel Church, 320 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Mausoleum in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dr. Marquez-Alba's memory may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff (vpfh.com
