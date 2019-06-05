|
|
Efthalia "Thelma" Pappas
Wyckoff - Efthalia (Thelma) Pappas, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, June 3, 2019. Together with her husband Stephen Pappas, they lived and raised their three daughters in Wyckoff, New Jersey. She was a lifelong parishoner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Wyckoff and was an active member of the St. Nicholas Ladies Philoptochos Society. Efthalia was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart; and will be remembered for always putting others and their needs before her own. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stephen of 45 years and her siblings, Leon Economos and Mary Tsoucalas. We've lost the irreplaceable center of our family and the joyous light in our lives, but the inspiration of her faith, optimism and perseverance will live on in our hearts forever. She leaves her memories to be cherished by her devoted daughters and their spouses, Carol and William DePietto, Constance and Christopher Nicolelis and Vasilia and David Maikisch, her precious grandchildren, Stephen, Caroline, Zachary, Efthalia and Elias, her loving siblings, Constance Maroulis, John Economos, George Economos, her cousin Nicholas Economou and a bounty of beautiful nieces nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Family and friends will be welcomed at Vander Platt Funeral Home, located at 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ at 11:00 a.m. Directly following the service, Efthalia will be laid to rest at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, 580 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ladies Philoptochos Society, 467 Grandview Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.