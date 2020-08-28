1/1
Eileen Ann Fay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Ann Fay

Wyckoff - FAY (nee Murphy), Eileen Ann, 92, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 25th, 2020 under hospice care. She joins her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Fay (deceased 2009) and her daughter Maureen (deceased 2014). She leaves behind her son Daniel Fay and his wife Maryjane of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son James Fay and Karen Menzel of Ridgefield, NJ; daughter Kiara (Kerry) and her husband James Craffey of Allendale, NJ. She also leaves behind 13 loving grandchildren and 19 precious great-grandchildren.

Eileen was born in Bronx, NY to Venetia and John Murphy and then lived most of her life in Hillsdale, NJ. She was a woman very proud of her Irish heritage and was an active member of the community through the Hillsdale Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary and St. John The Baptist R.C. Church. Eileen continued her education after motherhood at Fairleigh Dickinson where she studied early childhood education and went on to work at Lollipop Nursery School in Park Ridge, NJ. She later worked in food services at Pascack Valley High School.

Above all, Eileen loved spending time with her children and all her grand and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gigi. Nothing meant more to her than her family.

Eileen spent the past 6 years as a resident of Christian Health Care Center. The family would like to extend special thanks to staff members Denise, Sandy, Jan and Primrose who always went above and beyond to be compassionate and caring towards Eileen.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the family will hold a celebration of Eileen's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations in Eileen's memory be made to the Hillsdale Fire Department or the Hillsdale Ladies Auxiliary. Both organizations accept donations at 380 Hillsdale Ave, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved