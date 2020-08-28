Eileen Ann Fay
Wyckoff - FAY (nee Murphy), Eileen Ann, 92, of Wyckoff, NJ, passed away peacefully on August 25th, 2020 under hospice care. She joins her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Fay (deceased 2009) and her daughter Maureen (deceased 2014). She leaves behind her son Daniel Fay and his wife Maryjane of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; son James Fay and Karen Menzel of Ridgefield, NJ; daughter Kiara (Kerry) and her husband James Craffey of Allendale, NJ. She also leaves behind 13 loving grandchildren and 19 precious great-grandchildren.
Eileen was born in Bronx, NY to Venetia and John Murphy and then lived most of her life in Hillsdale, NJ. She was a woman very proud of her Irish heritage and was an active member of the community through the Hillsdale Fire Department's Ladies Auxiliary and St. John The Baptist R.C. Church. Eileen continued her education after motherhood at Fairleigh Dickinson where she studied early childhood education and went on to work at Lollipop Nursery School in Park Ridge, NJ. She later worked in food services at Pascack Valley High School.
Above all, Eileen loved spending time with her children and all her grand and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Gigi. Nothing meant more to her than her family.
Eileen spent the past 6 years as a resident of Christian Health Care Center. The family would like to extend special thanks to staff members Denise, Sandy, Jan and Primrose who always went above and beyond to be compassionate and caring towards Eileen.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the family will hold a celebration of Eileen's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations in Eileen's memory be made to the Hillsdale Fire Department or the Hillsdale Ladies Auxiliary. Both organizations accept donations at 380 Hillsdale Ave, Hillsdale, NJ 07642. Becker-Funeralhome.com