Eileen Ann Russo
Manchester - Eileen Ann (Ducey) Russo, 85, of Manchester, passed away on March 9, 2019. Born and raised in Elizabeth, Eileen attended Batton High School. She lived in Clifton most of her life before settling in Manchester in 2003. Eileen was a comptroller for PepsiCo, before retiring many years ago.
Eileen was an active participant and leader with the NJSGF of Women's Clubs for 33 years and served as the president of the Woman's Club of Allwood, where she held many offices, including offices at the district level. She was an active member of the Renaissance community of Manchester, especially the MMCSC Hospital Auxiliary where she served as president.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred Russo who passed away in 2017. Devoted mother of Gail Paone and her husband Richard of Manchester, and Rosemary Ficarra and her husband the late Gaetano Ficarra of Woodland Park. Loving grandmother of Dr. Jeffrey Paone and his wife Erin, Anthony Ficarra, Andrea Magliano and her husband Gregory, and Thomas Ficarra. Cherished great grandmother of Emilia and Brendan Paone. Dear sister of Esther Matlosz, and the late Jean Muller, and John Ducey. Beloved sister-in-law of Eileen Ducey and the late Lorraine Perugino.
Funeral Thursday 8:45AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. Clare RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visitation Wednesday 4 - 8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Eileen's memory to St. Clare RC Church, 69 Allwood Rd., Clifton, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com