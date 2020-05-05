Eileen Bottino
Lincoln Park - Eileen Bottino (nee Hopler) 82 of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Totowa, NJ before moving to Lincoln Park in 1964. She was a bookkeeper for Phoenix Marketing in Lincoln Park and previously worked at Sears in Wayne in the accounts payable department. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Lincoln Park and member of the American Legion Post 279 Ladies Auxiliary and a devoted member of the New Jersey Devils Fan Club. Beloved wife of Nicholas Bottino. Devoted mother of Donna DeMarco and her husband Scott and Jeanine Stacharczyk and her husband William. Loving grandmother of Austin and Brielle Stacharczyk and Angelina DeMarco. Dear sister of Rita Petersen and her late husband George, Claire Hopler-Eng and her husband Jackman, John Hopler and his wife Kathy and the late Richard Hopler and his wife Robin. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Gail Fitzpatrick and many nieces and nephews. All services are being privately held. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. www.kerimemorial.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
