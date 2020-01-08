|
Eileen Butler
Eileen Butler (nee Sherry), 96, died January 7, 2020 after a "Life Well Lived".
Born in Jersey City she moved to North Arlington in 1976. Eileen always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Her family came first and she had a strong faith in God and St. Gerard. She could often be found sipping cups of tea and watching her favorite shows, Judge Judy, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Before her retirement in 1985 she worked for many years as a teacher's aide in the Special Education department of Dickinson High School in Jersey City.
She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew R.; the adored mother of Mary Patricia Holt and her husband Michael, Barbara Butler Crane, Matthew Gerard Butler and his wife Colleen, Mark Gerard Butler and his special friend Mimi, Nancy Fisher and her husband Gerard, Carol Butler Bucher, Deborah Fatovic and her husband Anthony; the cherished grandmother of Melissa Richard and her husband Casey, Scott Holt and his wife Katie, Eric Holt, Jillian Pilny and her husband Stanley, Jordan Fisher , Robert Fisher , Caroline Fisher, Meredith Bucher, Brooke Bucher, Grant Bucher, Trent Bucher, Matthew Fatovic and Ryan Fatovic; the doting great-grandmother of Theo Richard, Grace Richard, Makayla Pilny and Hazel Fagen Holt; the loving sister of Maurice Carlin and her husband Joe; the dear sister-in-law of Madeline Sherry; and the devoted sister of the late Eleanor Tooman, John Sherry, Eugene Sherry, and Robert Sherry.
The funeral will be from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington, on Saturday, January 11 at 9 A.M. thence to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington for the Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. The interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Friday 4 to 8 P.M.
Contributions in memory of Eileen may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105