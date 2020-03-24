Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Eileen C. (Lewis) Regan

Eileen C. (Lewis) Regan Obituary
Eileen C. Regan (Lewis)

Lyndhurst - Eileen C. Regan (Lewis), 95 of Lyndhurst passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mrs. Regan was born and raised in Yorkville, NY, later residing in Lyndhurst since 1965. She was a bookkeeper at Sacred Heart RC Church in Lyndhurst for 18 years. She was a member of the AARP. Eileen is predeceased by her loving husband, William E. Regan Sr. (1976), her two sons, Eugene (1955) and James (1971). She is survived by her loving children, Robert Regan and his wife Gaetana, William Regan Jr. and his wife Patricia, Eileen Gasior and her husband Edward Sr., by her 9 dear grandchildren, Kevin Regan Sr. and his wife Theresa, CarrieAnn Winship and her husband John, William Regan III, Edward Gasior Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Laura Gasior and her fiancé Derrick, Kimberly Gasior and her fiancé Michael, Kyle Regan, Krista Scott and Scott Regan, by her 14 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mackenzy, Riley, Kevin Jr., Brayden, Madison, Daniel, Annabel, Brayden, Ella, Alena, Edward III, Jameson and Jake.

Funeral Services are private and under the direction of the Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Please visit our website at www.nazarefuneralhome .com, where you can express condolence to the Regan family on our tribute wall.
