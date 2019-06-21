|
Eileen (nee Maloney) Callery
Ridgefield Park - Eileen (nee Maloney) Callery, age 74 passed away on June 19, 2019. A longtime resident of Ridgefield Park. She retired as an Administrative Assistant for Jennie Craig in Wayne where she worked for 28 years. Beloved wife to Joseph. Devoted mother to Paige Ryan and her husband Timothy and Stephen Callery. Loving grandmother to Shane, Madison, Brendan and Devin. She is predeceased by her parents Leo and Agnes Kaminski and her sister Carol Salmon. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Monday at 9am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. If desired donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes 26 Broadway 14th Floor NY,NY 10004 in her memory.