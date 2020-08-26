Eileen Crimmins Mohr



Naples - Eileen Crimmins Mohr, passed on August 19, 2020 in Naples, FL. She is survived by her husband Chris of 58 years. Eileen was a 1957 graduate of Dickinson High School in Jersey City, NJ, and was employed for 35 years by AT&T as an District Manager. Eileen is survived by her nieces Susan (Kevin) Hegarty and their daughter Maura and Maureen (Bill) Thorton and their children Kelley and Christopher. She is also survived by her nephews James, Brendan and Michael Joyce. Eileen is predeceased by her sister Marilyn and her niece Kathleen Joyce. Donations may be made to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples FL, and To St. Judes.









