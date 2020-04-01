|
Eileen Dilworth
Eileen Dilworth (nee O'Connor ), 75, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. Before retiring, Eileen worked for Oritani Bank as a receptionist. She was a former member of Our Lady of Good Council church choir for 30 years.
Cherished wife of 55 years to Edward Dilworth. Loving mother of Patrick Dilworth and his wife Joanne of Saddle Brook, NJ, Marie Baragona and her husband Anthony of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Edward A Dilworth and his wife Cindy of Maywood and Eileen Brattole and her husband Joseph of Bloomingdale, NJ Treasured grandmother of, Kayla (21), Caiden (8) and Sedona (6). Predeceased by her siblings Maurice O'Connor and Mary Griffin.
All services are private.
A celebration of life will be held at a later day.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com