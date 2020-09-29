Eileen Elizabeth McKinnon
Eileen Elizabeth McKinnon died peacefully at her coastal home in Roque Bluffs, Maine on September 24, 2020, surrounded by her family and loyal canine companion, Angus. Eileen was born on July 25,1930 in Patterson, NJ to Bertha Nina (Ninehouse) and John Inglis McKinnon, who owned and operated Schweinfurth Florist in Ridgewood, NJ. Her family was drawn to the coast of Maine in her childhood, which led to her love of and continued returns to Maine throughout her life, eventually settling in Roque Bluffs in 2001. She graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1948, and went on to earn a nursing degree and worked as a nurse where she met and married William Carroll Chase in 1953. Together they had two children, John Hamilton Chase and Thea Alice Chase. Eileen was known as a force to be reckoned with. She lived her life with grit and determination, raising two children by herself through the 1960s and 1970s, and putting herself through college, earning a Master's Degree in Psychology. She then worked as a school psychologist and served as president of the teacher's union in the public schools of East Orange, NJ from which she retired. She also served on the school board in Roque Bluffs. Eileen was a devoted protestant, serving in leadership roles for many churches in NJ and CO where she lived for 10 years, and recently for the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, and the Roque Bluffs Community Chapel. Besides her community involvement, Eileen enjoyed traveling and cycling the world, and hiking (she completed the Appalachian Trail from end to end in her 60s). As a breast-cancer survivor, she completed triathlons and three marathons by the age of 59, including the NY Marathon. She won the Family Mixed award with her son, John, at the 1978 National Capital Marathon in Ottawa. Her other interests included scuba diving, period re-enactments, bird-watching, sailing, and kayaking. Eileen was an avid consumer of murder mysteries and lobster. With her children's support, she spent her final years in her beloved home overlooking the West Branch Little Kennebec Bay in Roque Bluffs.
Eileen is survived by her children, Thea of Palisade, CO, John and his wife Susan Fierce Chase of Monson, ME, and three grandchildren, Tyler Wright Chase-Nason and Lehl Elizabeth Chase-Nason of Colorado, and Aquila Fierce Chase of Monson, Maine. She also leaves behind a sister, Lois Beers of Woodinville, WA and brother Donald McKinnon of Laconia, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias, First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro, and/or the Roque Bluffs Community Chapel are appreciated.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com