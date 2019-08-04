|
|
Eileen Goff
- - Eileen Goff, 82, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by her friends and especially by her family. Funeral service for Eileen Goff will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack NJ on Monday August 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions made out to HIP, 131 Main St, Suite 120, Hackensack, NJ 07601, will be placed in the Eileen Goff Legacy Fund. Full obituary will follow in tomorrow's newspaper.