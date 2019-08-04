Services
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(800) 522-0588
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors
402 Park Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Goff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Goff Obituary
Eileen Goff

- - Eileen Goff, 82, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019 with her family by her side. She will be dearly missed by her friends and especially by her family. Funeral service for Eileen Goff will be held at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Funeral Directors, 402 Park St, Hackensack NJ on Monday August 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorial contributions made out to HIP, 131 Main St, Suite 120, Hackensack, NJ 07601, will be placed in the Eileen Goff Legacy Fund. Full obituary will follow in tomorrow's newspaper.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now