Resources
Eileen Hagan Obituary
Eileen Hagan

Midland Park - Eileen Hagan, 89, of Midland Park, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Paterson, she lived most of her adult life in Midland Park.

Eileen was an Executive Vice President for C.N. Burman in Paterson until she retired.

She is survived by her son Mark Fusco, grandson Luke Fusco, brother Tom (Judy) Hagen, sister Joan (Dave) Studer and sister-in-law Carol Hagen. She is fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current social restrictions, all services for Eileen are private. If you would like to share a memory of Eileen or send condolences to the family, please visit our Tribute Wall on the Vander Plaat Funeral Home web site, www.vpfh.com. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, NJ Chapter, PO Box 910, New Brunswick, NJ 08903.
Remember
