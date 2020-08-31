Eileen J. Streiter (Nilan)
After a nearly two year fight with cancer Eileen J. Streiter (Nilan) passed to eternal peace on August 25, 2020, in the loving care and accompaniment of her husband, Dr. Edwin Streiter, in Boca Raton, Florida at the age of 72.
Born on a sweltering Fourth of July in 1948, she was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School and Caldwell College for Women. She spent most of her career as the assistant to Dr. Pier Mancuso-Ungaro in Montclair, prior to moving to Florida and marrying Ed. She and Ed shared passions for exotic travel, photography, patients, family, and friends. Eileen was affiliated with St. Jude's Catholic parish in Boca Raton and pursued her journey to truth and light through the Carmelites.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Deacon Thomas Nilan and Doreen Nilan of St. Cassian's parish, and her little brother Kevin. In addition to her husband Ed and stepson Michael, she leaves behind her siblings Thomas Nilan, Jr (Kathleen), John Nilan (Kathy), Jeanne Michalov (Daniel), Mary Degnan (Timothy), Peter Nilan (Joan), and Joseph Nilan (Pamela). Also, 16 nephews and nieces, and 9 grand nephews and nieces.
Internment service arrangements in Boca Raton will be forthcoming. In Eileen's memory donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
