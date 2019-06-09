|
Eileen K. Peat
West Milford -
Peat, Eileen K, (Black), 72, of West Milford on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Scott D. Peat. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Clark) Black. A resident of West Milford for the past 37 years moving here from Middletown, NY. Eileen was employed as an administrative assistant for Coopers & Lybrand of NYC. Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Robert D. Driscoll, a brother, Tom Black and three sisters, Joan Riccardi, Elizabeth Breslin and Lora Flanigan. Predeceased by a daughter, Stefanie Ann Driscoll in 1989. Also surviving are four grandchildren. Friends may call at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford, NJ 07480 on Monday, June 10 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral mass on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Joseph Church, West Milford at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford, NJ. (richardsfuneralhome.com)