Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Eileen Kirchner Obituary
Eileen Kirchner

Clifton - Eileen M. (Peterson) Kirchner 75 of Clifton died peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Denver, CO, she resided in Clifton most of her life. A graduate of College High at Montclair State and Immaculata College, Eileen was formerly employed as a computer programmer for Blue Cross & Blue Shield in Newark. She is a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton. Eileen is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence A. Kirchner in 2003 and by her parents, Harry and Natalie Peterson. She is survived by a daughter, Samantha Petritis of Clifton, by three grandchildren, Amanda, Michael and Alyson Petritis and by a brother, Glenn Peterson and wife, Kathleen of Wayne. A Funeral Mass will be offed 10AM Tuesday at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church (please meet at the church). Visiting hours are 4-8PM Monday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the American Diabetes Foundation allwoodfuneralhome.com
