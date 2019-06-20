Services
Menorah Chapels at Millburn
2950 Vauxhall Rd.
Vauxhall, NJ 07088
(908) 964-1500
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Park Cemetery
Paramus, NJ
Eileen Kurtz Obituary
Eileen Kurtz

Fort Lee - Eileen Kurtz (nee Weinberg), 81, died at the Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clark, NJ on Tues., June 18. Graveside services will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ on Fri., June 21 at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are by the Menorah Chapels at Millburn, Union.

Born in Boston, MA, she lived in Fort Lee, NJ for nearly 50 years.

Pre-deceased by her husband Jerry Kurtz, she is survived by her son Mitchell Kurtz and his wife Jennifer, her son Jeffrey Kurtz and his wife Bonnie, and her grandchildren Julie, Jack, Claire, Mandi and Jamie.

Donations in her memory may be made to the .
