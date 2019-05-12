|
Eileen L. Pascrell
Wayne - Eileen L. Pascrell, age 87 of Wayne died on Friday, May 10, 2019. She had lived in the Albion section of Clifton before moving to Wayne in 1990.
Survived by her sons; Frank J. Pascrell of Wayne and Thomas Pascrell (Maryann) of Howell, NJ, four grandchildren, brother; Joseph E Gibbs (Rosemarie) of Wayne. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 1985, by her grandson Michael in 2013, and by her daughter in law; Eileen in 2007.
Friends may visit with the family at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, 567 Ratzer Road, Wayne, on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from the funeral home, then to Our Lady of the Valley RC Church, Wayne, where at 10:30 AM a Funeral Mass will be offered. For more, visit www.vandermay.com