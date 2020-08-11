Eileen Leonard
New Milford - Leonard, Eileen nee: Gonzales of New Milford, NJ passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. Eileen worked at and retired from the Bergen County Prosecutors Office. She was predeceased by her husbands John O'Farrell and Robert Leonard and her sister Mary. She is survived by her brother Albert of Leonia, NJ and her many nephews who absolutely adored her. Eileen was proud of her Irish and Mexican heritage and had visited both countries several times over the years. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com