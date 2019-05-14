|
|
Eileen M. Johnson
Morris Plains - Eileen M. Johnson (née Roeser), 61, of Morris Plains, died peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Kenneth Johnson. Devoted mother of Yvette, Kenny, Frank, Erica, and Adam. Loving memaw of nine grandchildren. Loving aunt of fourteen nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of Joan Roeser. Dear sister of Susan Roeser and longtime companion, Steve, brothers Stephen and Ken Roeser and his wife Christine. Predeceased by her father, Stephen Roeser (1993).
Eileen was born in Englewood, NJ to Joan (née Dinan) and Stephen Roeser. She was employed as a nurse at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Eileen's greatest joy in life was taking care of others through her work. Sharing quality time with her family was equally as important. She will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral Mass Thursday, May 16th, 11 AM, Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Haworth. Visiting Wednesday, May 15th, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to The Raptor Trust, 1390 White Bridge Rd, Millington, NJ 07946 or www.theraptortrust.org