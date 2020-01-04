|
Eileen M. McLaughlin
Lavalette - Eileen M. McLaughlin (nee Edell) 86 passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Paterson, NJ, the daughter of the late Matthew and Catherine Edell. She was a resident of Paterson, North Haledon, NJ and Chadwick Island, NJ. She graduated from Benedictine Academy in Paterson and Katherine Gibbs Business College in Montclair, NJ.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward J. McLaughlin (1997), her beloved brother, Eugene W. Edell (2006) and her sister, Judith C. Tridente (2013).
Surviving are a daughter, Catherine and her husband Frank Sonnema, three sons, Edward J. and his wife, Donna, James M. and his wife, Susan and John C. and his wife, Catherine. She is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, Matthew and his wife Joanne, Christine, Erin, Brendan, Ryan, Andrew McLaughlin and Danielle and her husband C.J. Ingalsbe, Michelle and her husband Justin MacDonald and Jackson Brock and her five great grandchildren and her brother-in-law, Peter Tridente.
Memorial gifts to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN () would be appreciated.
All services are private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.