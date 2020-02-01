|
Eileen M. Meade
Fair Lawn - Eileen M. Meade of Fair Lawn, NJ, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Home of Caring @ Van Dyke, Ridgewood, NJ. Eileen was born in the Bronx, NY; the daughter of Augusta and Jack Stein, on November 24, 1934. She had lived in Fair Lawn since 1958. Except for a few years in the mid-1980's, when she worked to prove she could, she devoted all of her time to making a loving home for her husband and two daughters, and aiding her husband in his career as a teacher.
She finally succumbed to a 30-year battle with a progressively debilitating, untreatable, incurable neurological condition. Eileen is survived by her husband, Robert D. Meade, her daughter Deborah Telson (William), granddaughter Lauren Telson (Jack Renner), great-granddaughter Madison Renner, daughter Cheryl Griffin (Brian) and granddaughter Melanie Griffin.
Funeral services and interment will be held at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, Cedar Park Cemetery (Paramus, NJ) on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, at 10:45 AM. Shivah will not be observed, however, memorial donations can be made to the . For more information, please contact Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ).