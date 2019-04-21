Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Basralian Funeral Home
559 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Basralian Funeral Home
559 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's R.C. Church
River Edge, NJ
River Edge - Eileen M. O'Connor (nee Kennard), 87 of River Edge formerly of Washington Heights and raised in Castelgregory, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Devoted wife of the late Patrick O'Connor. Dear mother of Maureen O'Connor, Patrick O'Connor (Mary), Eileen Gallagher (Daniel). She was predeceased by her daughter, Ann. Loving Grandmother of Ian, Kate, Aidan, Denis and Ciara. Eileen worked at George Washington HS, NYC. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. at Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 AM. at St. Peter's R.C. Church, River Edge. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to the River Edge Volunteer Ambulance Corp., or River Edge Public Library.
