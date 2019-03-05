|
Eileen M. Sutherland
Twp. of Washington - Eileen M. Sutherland, 91, formerly of the Twp. of Washington, NJ, entered God's loving care on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019, at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison, NJ. She was born in the Bronx, NY to Edward McGinley and Bridget McGinley (nee Barry). Beloved wife of Joseph Sutherland for 66 years. They moved to the Twp. of Washington in 1954 where they made their home until 2013. She was a founding member and active volunteer of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church and was an active member of the Golden Seniors of the Twp. of Washington. Eileen worked at Werner & Pfleiderer Corp. in Ramsey, NJ for many years. She also worked at Bergen Community College in Paramus, NJ until her well deserved retirement. Devoted mother of Maureen Sutherland and her husband Joseph Cheben of San Antonio, TX, Barry Sutherland and his wife Fran of Edision, NJ, Jill Noda and her husband Ken of Wheaton, IL. Dear sister of Maureen Kupris (nee McGinley). Loving Grandmother of Mark Cheben, Sean Cheben and his wife Brittany, Amy Cheben and her husband Tyler Smith, Brian Sutherland and his wife Raquel, Marissa Sutherland, Josh Noda and his wife Andrea, Andrew Noda and his wife Cady and Connor Noda. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Wednesday, March 6 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ, www.becker-funeralhome.com.The Funeral Mass celebrating Eileen's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 668 Ridgewood Rd., Twp. of Washington, NJ, on Thursday, March, 7, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Cemetery of the Ascension, Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's name may be made to JFK Haven Hospice, 65 James St., Edison, NJ 08820.