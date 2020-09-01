Eileen "Ami" MacLeod Bourne
South Yarmouth - Eileen "Ami" MacLeod Bourne of Ridgewood, NJ and South Yarmouth, MA died Thursday, August 27th at the age of 92.
She was born in Quincy, MA on July 23rd, 1928 to Mary and Jack MacLeod, both originally from Prince Edward Island, Canada. She earned her B. A. from Gordon College in 1951, the first in her family to do so.
That same year Eileen married her wartime sweetheart, the late Philip Bourne. They had three children: Beverly Bourne Jones of Kennesaw, GA; James Bourne of Richmond, VA; and Patricia Bourne Peretti of Ridgewood, NJ. They all survive her, as do 7 of her 8 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
After raising their children in Quincy, the two moved to Media, PA for 23 years. Eileen lived with her daughter Patricia's family in Ridgewood, NJ for the past 15 years. Early in their marriage, Eileen and Philip bought and cleared land in South Yarmouth, MA, where they built the first house on Ocean Avenue. Eileen spent and treasured her summers there to the last day of her life.
She was a pillar of every church she attended, directing Sunday school programs, teaching classes, and leading many outreach ministries. Over the years, she worshipped at Ft. Square United Presbyterian, Malvern Free Presbyterian, and the Presbyterian Church of Cape Cod. She attended Community Bible Study, led Girl Scouts for over two decades, and taught Release Time Bible Education in Boston for many years.
Eileen lived heart-first, a smiling proof of the power of gentleness. Her warmth was rich and oak-sturdy. She loved to listen, because she loved people. A devoted mother not just to her own children but to anyone who needed compassion, she spilled light across her world. Ami was rare.
Eileen gave her life to Jesus Christ at age 16 and rests in him after a life of faithful service.
A funeral will be held Saturday, September 5th at the Presbyterian Church of Cape Cod. All are welcome. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Bible Study, c/o Karen Santoro, 646 Robert St. Ridgewood, NJ 07450 or to Presbyterian Church of Cape Cod, 2391 Iyannough Rd, Rt. 132, Barnstable, MA. 02668. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com