Eileen McCann
Eileen P. McCann (née McKenna, 84, of Ridgewood (formerly of Bergenfield), died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard A. McCann (1999) and daughter Regina McCann. Loving mother of Brian McCann, Mary (John) Keefe, Chris (Marta) McCann and Patricia McCann. Cherished grandmother of John, Sarah, Chris, Brian, Gina. Dear sister of Christopher (Kathleen) McKenna, her twin sister Mary Dymphna (Andre) Poueymirou. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law, Raymond McCann, sister-in-law Moira Cappock, and her special family, Maureen and Jack Pallatta .
Eileen was born in Dublin, Ireland to Sarah (née Shanley) and Christopher McKenna. Eileen and Brian raised their family in Bergenfield, NJ. She was a dedicated registered nurse for over 50 years at Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck. She was a devout parishioner of Ascension Church, New Milford. Eileen enjoyed spending time with all her children, grandchildren, family and many, many friends.
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 8th, 11 AM, Ascension Church, New Milford. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. A celebration of Eileen's life will take place on Monday, September 7th, 3-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eileen McCann, checks may be made payable to Church of the Ascension, 256 Azalea Dr., New Milford, NJ 07646; churchoftheascension.com
; (201) 836-8961.