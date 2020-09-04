1/1
Eileen McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen McCann

Eileen P. McCann (née McKenna, 84, of Ridgewood (formerly of Bergenfield), died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bernard A. McCann (1999) and daughter Regina McCann. Loving mother of Brian McCann, Mary (John) Keefe, Chris (Marta) McCann and Patricia McCann. Cherished grandmother of John, Sarah, Chris, Brian, Gina. Dear sister of Christopher (Kathleen) McKenna, her twin sister Mary Dymphna (Andre) Poueymirou. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, her brother-in-law, Raymond McCann, sister-in-law Moira Cappock, and her special family, Maureen and Jack Pallatta .

Eileen was born in Dublin, Ireland to Sarah (née Shanley) and Christopher McKenna. Eileen and Brian raised their family in Bergenfield, NJ. She was a dedicated registered nurse for over 50 years at Holy Name Hospital, Teaneck. She was a devout parishioner of Ascension Church, New Milford. Eileen enjoyed spending time with all her children, grandchildren, family and many, many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, September 8th, 11 AM, Ascension Church, New Milford. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. A celebration of Eileen's life will take place on Monday, September 7th, 3-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Eileen McCann, checks may be made payable to Church of the Ascension, 256 Azalea Dr., New Milford, NJ 07646; churchoftheascension.com; (201) 836-8961.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Frech Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frech Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved