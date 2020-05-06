Eileen N. Flade
1938 - 2020
Eileen N. Flade

Park Ridge - Eileen N. Flade of Park Ridge, New Jersey, age 81, passed away on April 20th, 2020 from respiratory failure due to COVID-19.Born in Wood-Ridge to George and Irene Nash on May 18th, 1938, she graduated from Berkeley Secretarial School and worked for architect Philip Johnson in Manhattan. Eileen married Albert W. Flade in 1961 and raised their three children in Packanack Lake. predeceased by her husband in 2016, Eileen was a loving and devoted wife and mother to Mary Beth Poandl (William) of Red Bank, Albert Flade (Nancy) of Oakland and Christine Penziul (Christopher) of Oakland. Eileen had a special bond with each of her eight grandchildren; Alison, Lauren, Sarah, Eric, Ryan, Michael, Matthew and Thomas. She is also survived by brother George Nash (Mary Jane) of Brewster, MA. Eileen will be remembered for her great laugh, wonderful meals and extraordinary love for her family. She enjoyed vacations, reading, art, decorating, listening to music and being with family and friends. A memorial celebrating Eileen's life will be held for the family at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in her honor https://cfbnj.org/ Condolences for the family may be offered online at Oaklandmemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
