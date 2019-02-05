|
|
Eileen Nolan
Denville - Eileen Nolan, 93, died at her home at Saint Francis Residence in Denville on February 4, 2019. Born Eileen Killen in Jersey City in 1925, she graduated from St. Michael's High School in Union City and attended business school before working as a secretary at Colgate in Jersey City. After a courtship interrupted by World War II, Eileen married her high school sweetheart, James Nolan in 1947. Eileen spent the first half of her married life keeping up with the demands of their growing family. The couple moved to Rutherford in 1962, and their seven children called that town home. Eileen eventually returned to work as a secretary for National Council on Compensation and Insurance in Lyndhurst, where she worked for over fifteen years. Eileen was an avid reader, preferring huge biographies to short stories. She was also famous for her memory, recalling many details of those famous lives as well as those of her less famous children.
Eileen and James were married for sixty-six years until his death in 2013. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen and Thomas Monahan, and Maureen and Russell Fischer; her sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin and Nancy Nolan, Gerard and Linda Nolan, and Brian and Maggie Nolan. She was the beloved grandmother of eighteen: Brendan and wife Libette Monahan, Eamon and wife Mary Monahan, Erin and husband Ben Mendell, Genna and husband James Roarty, Shane Fischer, and Danielle, James, Tim, Shane, Karly, Conor, Shea, Caitlin, Kyle, Ryan, Annie and Mary Nolan. She was predeceased by her husband, James; her sons, James and Dennis; her daughters-in-law, Marybeth and Virginia, and her granddaughter, Kelly.
The family will receive visitors at the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home, 41 Ames Avenue, Rutherford from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Mary's Church, 91 Home Avenue, Rutherford at 10:30, February 7.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or to a . www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com