Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen McKeary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen P. McKeary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen P. McKeary Obituary
Eileen P. McKeary

Dumont - Eileen P. McKeary, 55, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished daughter of Delia (née Walsh) and the late Francis McKeary. Loving sister of Mary and Edward Kennedy, Francis & Susan McKeary, Kathleen and William Oliver, John and Marianne McKeary, Thomas and Barbara McKeary, and Patrick and Denise McKeary.

It is with a heavy heart that the true princess of the family has gone to Heaven. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is at peace and a better place with her dad. Rest in peace Eileen.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visiting Tuesday, August 27th, 5-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the N.J. Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now