Eileen P. McKeary
Dumont - Eileen P. McKeary, 55, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on August 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cherished daughter of Delia (née Walsh) and the late Francis McKeary. Loving sister of Mary and Edward Kennedy, Francis & Susan McKeary, Kathleen and William Oliver, John and Marianne McKeary, Thomas and Barbara McKeary, and Patrick and Denise McKeary.
It is with a heavy heart that the true princess of the family has gone to Heaven. Our hearts are broken, but we know she is at peace and a better place with her dad. Rest in peace Eileen.
Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 28th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visiting Tuesday, August 27th, 5-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the N.J. Special Olympics, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.