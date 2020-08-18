Eileen Pagony
Tinton Falls, formerly of Ridgewood - Eileen McHugh Pagony, 93,
of Tinton Falls, NJ passed to eternal life on August 16th, 2020 peacefully with family and caretaker by her side.
Eileen was born to the late Ann and Hugh P McQuillan, nee Maher, on September 11, 1926, in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, the third of four children. Eileen graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, Brooklyn, NY in 1944. She began her over forty year career in Banking as a teller at Irving Trust in NYC. Advancing through the ranks to become the first female Vice President at Citizens First National Bank of Ridgewood NJ. In her retirement, she enjoyed being a travel agent, traveling herself and helping others enjoy their vacations.
Eileen is survived by her daughter Nancy Ann Nardelli, as well as her son-in-law Vito R. Nardelli. She is also survived by her three grandsons: V. Robert Nardelli, Jr., Michael Nardelli and Captain James J Nardelli, USAF, her brother John McQuillan and fifteen nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Francis J. McHugh in 1954 and her siblings, Nancy Lombardo and Hugh X. McQuillan. She is also survived by her large loving and extended family.
Family, friends, church and her banking career were the centerpieces of Eileen's life. Her great pleasure was travel. She visited many destinations with family and friends. She treasured her purchases from around the world. Eileen took great pride in being a New Yorker. She enjoyed theater, opera, music, dancing and football. She had a special place in her heart for babies and children. Eileen was active in the Wayne Elks and a twenty year member Our Lady of Mount Carmel choir. In her later years Eileen was active with Seabrook Singers and Seabrook Theater group.
A wake will be held on Thursday August 20th 4-8 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. A funeral mass to celebrate her life will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Ridgewood, NJ on Friday, August 21st at 9:30 am. The mass will be live streamed and recorded on the church website (https://www.olmcridgewood.com
). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Channel Thirteen and St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Special thanks to her dedicated aide and friend, Parminder Sahi.