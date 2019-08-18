Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Eileen Patricia Probert


1958 - 2019
Eileen Patricia Probert Obituary
Eileen Patricia Probert

Wyckoff - Eileen Patricia Probert passed away on August 15, 2019 at her home in Wyckoff, NJ surrounded by her loving family and her Irish Setter, Molly. She was born at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ to John and Bridget. She grew up in Ridgewood, NJ with her sister Maura and brother Patrick. Eileen graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1976 followed by Felician College with a degree in Nursing. She had a diverse career at Valley Hospital, worked tirelessly with homecare patients, and enjoyed her time caring for students at the New Jersey Japanese School in Oakland, NJ. Eileen devoted herself to her family, friends, and neighbors. She had an infectious laugh and was the life of the party. Eileen could always be found talking to neighbors on walks with her dogs, constantly putting a smile on people's faces and brightening their day. She will now spend her time dancing in heaven with her father and walking her dog Rory. Eileen is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Mary Kate, sons Brian and Kevin, dog Molly, mother Bridget, sister Maura, brother Patrick, countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends who were touched by Eileen's love are invited to her visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow at Valleau Cemetery in Ridgewood, NJ. Contributions in Eileen's name may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center online at giving.mskcc.org
