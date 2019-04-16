|
|
Eileen Purcell
Allendale - Eileen F. Purcell, 79, of Allendale, died at Valley Hospital, surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 13th, 2019. She was born on August 11, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY and resided there until moving with her husband to Allendale in 1976. Eileen was the Vital Statistics Registrar for 17 years for Northwest Bergen Regional Health Dept. in Waldwick. She was a faithful member of The Church of the Epiphany and Trinity Episcopal Church since 1977 where she served on the Altar Guild and was a member of the Ecumenical Bible Study Group. She was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Brooklyn Chapter 2.
Eileen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Linda Purcell of Ramsey, NJ; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Kevin Down. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Dan, Matt and Corrie Down. She was predeceased by Jerry Purcell, her husband of 54 years, in 2013.
Memorial contributions on Eileen's behalf to the Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 55 George Street, Allendale, NJ 07401. A private interment will be take place at Brigadier General Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Funeral arrangements and services were held at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, for more information, please visit www.vpfh.com.