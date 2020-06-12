Eileen Puzio



Bloomfield - Loving Wife, Mother, Aunt, and Grandmother



Eileen Puzio, 95 of Bloomfield, passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020. Born in Paterson, Eileen was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Wagner) Reuter. She graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, retiring as a Registered Nurse for St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic. Eileen was an avid reader and sports fan, especially the NY Giants. The beloved wife of the late George M. Puzio, she is survived by her son, Rick Puzio and his wife Yvonne; her grandchildren, Eric and Kristen; and her nieces and nephew, Susan Reuter, Diane Buttimore, and Jack Reuter.



The entombment will take place at St. Calvary Cemetery in Paterson.



There will be no prior vistation.









