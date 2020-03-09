|
Eileen R. Searfoss (nee Dahlinger)
Hawthorne - Eileen R. Searfoss (nee Dahlinger), age 94 of Hawthorne, on her birthday, Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born in Paterson, Eileen had resided in Paterson before moving to Hawthorne in 1955. A parishioner of St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Eileen had worked as a supervisor for Microfilming of America in Fair Lawn, and then as a sorter for Koppel Color in Hawthorne. Eileen R. Searfoss was the beloved wife of the late John H. Searfoss (1980). Loving mother of John C. Searfoss and his wife Judy of Rockaway, Jo-Ann Olin and her husband Donald of Hawthorne, and Barbara Weaver of Watkinsville, GA. Dear grandmother of Don and Christa Olin, Paul Buffa and Regina McDaniel, Michael Weaver, Thomas and Ian Searfoss, Helaina Gumbel and the late Kevin Searfoss. Great grandmother of nine. Funeral will be departing at 9:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, for a 9:30 am funeral mass at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Medical Center, Paterson. (www.browningforshay.com)