|
|
Eileen Rennie
Eileen Rennie, 81, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Jensen Beach, Florida.
Eileen was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Robert Rennie and Mary Cahill in December of 1938.
She was fortunate enough to retire at an early age enabling her to enjoy family, friends, and traveling for over 30 years.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Virginia) Rennie of Estero, FL; Nephews, Todd Rennie of Estero, FL and Kevin Rennie of Valparaiso, IN; and 3 Grand Nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her mother and father.
A Celebration of Life for Eileen will be held on a later date. An online guestbook can be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com