Eileen Rose Barnes
Wayne - Eileen Rose Barnes, 101, of Wayne, formerly of Pompton Lakes, died Friday, April 19, 2019.
Born in Paterson, she was the daughter of Harry and Sarah (nee Fitzpatrick) Greenway.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edward Barnes, and her daughter, Charleen Barnes. She is lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be held at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a in Eileen's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.