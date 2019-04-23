Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Rose Barnes


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eileen Rose Barnes Obituary
Eileen Rose Barnes

Wayne - Eileen Rose Barnes, 101, of Wayne, formerly of Pompton Lakes, died Friday, April 19, 2019.

Born in Paterson, she was the daughter of Harry and Sarah (nee Fitzpatrick) Greenway.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Edward Barnes, and her daughter, Charleen Barnes. She is lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to a in Eileen's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now