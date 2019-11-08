|
|
Eileen Sagui
Clifton - Eileen Sagui, of Clifton, passed away on November 5, 2019. Born in Paterson, she was a lifelong resident of Clifton. A Parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Eileen was a member of the Clifton Women's Club. An English and Literature Teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School Clifton, Eileen worked for the Clifton Board of Education for over 30 years, retiring in 2003, and was a member of NJEA.
Beloved wife of the late John P. Sagui, who passed away in 2006. Devoted mother of Peter and his wife Ellen of Clifton, and Maria Sagui of Clifton. Loving grandmother of John.
Funeral Tuesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made to either , , or , ,in memory of Eileen, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com