Eileen Shannon Halloran
Hamilton Township, PA - Eileen Shannon Halloran, 65, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019. Born on May 26, 1953 in Paterson, NJ, to the late George and Viola (Oothout) Shannon; she resided in Prospect Park before moving to Monroe County, PA.
Eileen graduated from Manchester Regional HS and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from William Paterson University. She was a beloved school teacher in Stroudsburg for 26 years. Prior to teaching, Eileen co-owned Halloran's Antiques for 12 years.
Surviving are 3 children, Darci Halloran, Erin Halloran and Jason Halloran; a grandson, Jessie "LJ" Harper, a sister, Lorraine Kowalchuk, a brother, George Shannon, nieces and nephews and her dog, Jack. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Halloran.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at the Wm. H. Clark Funeral Home, Stroudsburg, PA; with visitation at 1:00PM, followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM.