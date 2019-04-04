Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Hamilton Township, PA - Eileen Shannon Halloran, 65, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019. Born on May 26, 1953 in Paterson, NJ, to the late George and Viola (Oothout) Shannon; she resided in Prospect Park before moving to Monroe County, PA.

Eileen graduated from Manchester Regional HS and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education from William Paterson University. She was a beloved school teacher in Stroudsburg for 26 years. Prior to teaching, Eileen co-owned Halloran's Antiques for 12 years.

Surviving are 3 children, Darci Halloran, Erin Halloran and Jason Halloran; a grandson, Jessie "LJ" Harper, a sister, Lorraine Kowalchuk, a brother, George Shannon, nieces and nephews and her dog, Jack. She was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Halloran.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 6, at the Wm. H. Clark Funeral Home, Stroudsburg, PA; with visitation at 1:00PM, followed by a memorial service at 3:00PM.
