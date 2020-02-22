Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception RC Church
Norwood, NJ
View Map
Eileen Theresa Allen


1926 - 2020
Eileen Theresa Allen Obituary
Eileen Theresa Allen

Park Ridge - Eileen Theresa Allen (nee Laffey) of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Allen. Devoted mother of Eileen McDermott and husband Paul of Norwood, James Allen and wife Linda of Howell Twp. and Robert Allen and wife Patricia of Norwood. Adored grandmother of Colleen (Nick), Paul (Kim), Meghan, Sean, Michael and Ryan. Cherished great-grandmother of Hunter, Rose, Danielle, Thomas and Michael.

Eileen worked at Callahan's Jewelers in Closter for 22 years before retiring at the age of 90. Prior to that she was a production scheduler for Burroughs Corp. in Park Ridge for many years.

Visiting hours will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Norwood.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eileen's memory to , .

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
