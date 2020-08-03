Eladio Quiles, Jr.
Paramus - Eladio Quiles, Jr., affectionately known as Ed, 77, of Paramus, formerly of the Bronx, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus.
Eladio was a loving husband of 52 years to Silvia (nee Cardona), beloved father of Eddie Quiles and his wife Mariel of the Bronx, NY, Nancy Galvan and her husband Ray of Memphis, TN, Dan Quiles and his wife, Sheila of Mahwah, NJ. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & Brandon Quiles of the Bronx, NY and Shannon, Amanda, and Shelby Quiles of Mahwah, NJ
Eladio was the founder and owner of Circle Janitorial Supplies in Paterson. He was a great businessman, mentor, role model and was recognized by many organizations for his outstanding work and support. He wanted to make an impact in the Hispanic community, so he founded The Hispanic Business Council Scholarship Foundation. He was known for his selfless acts, generosity, and relentless willingness to help others.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3:00pm - 7:00pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial, followed by a 10:00am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus. Cremation to be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Eladio's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com