Elaine A. Robinson
Elaine Alice Robinson, 81, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Clara Maass Hospital, Belleville, NJ. Elaine was born in Jersey City, raised in Kearny and moved to Lyndhurst in 1967.
As a Kearny High School student, Elaine was active in social clubs and excelled at sports, winning trophies in basketball, softball, volleyball and soccer. She loved going to summer camps and the beach, with her best friends and her soulmate James.
Elaine went on to have 58 cherished years of marriage to James B. Robinson until he passed in 2019. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to Jimmy, Stephanie his wife and their children Alexander, Matthew and Olivia; Edward (deceased), Jill his wife and their daughter Emma; and Robert and his wife Julie Ziegler. Elaine was also a loving sister to Jeanne Russo and husband Robert (deceased), as well as devoted aunt to Robert Russo (deceased); Elaine Andrushko and husband Walter; and Michelle Pavlica, husband Edward, and daughter Christyn.
Elaine will be remembered for her strong will, passion for family and country, and ability to overcome life's struggles. Missed by those who remain, may she be welcomed in heaven by those in her family who have gone on before her.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, would be graciously appreciated.
Due to the restrictions recently placed on occupancy in public spaces by the State of New Jersey in the ongoing efforts to limits the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Elaine's funeral arrangements are private.
Even during times of social distancing, anyone who has suffered a loss deserves love and support more than ever before. Let the family know you care by leaving treasured memories, thoughts and prayers in our Online Guestbook.
Services conducted by the Shaw-Buyus Home for Services 138 Davis Avenue., Kearny, NJ 07032.
Please visit www.buyusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 21, 2020.