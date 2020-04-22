|
Elaine and Steven Seman
New Milford - Elaine Seman (nee Ramsey), age 75, of New Milford, on Tuesday, April 7, and Steven J. Seman Jr., age 70, of New Milford, on Wednesday, April 8.
Elaine, born and raised in Dawson Springs, KY, and Steve, born and raised in Elmont, NY, married in 1985, they moved to Clarksville, TN, in 1986, where they lived for 6 years. They then moved back to New Jersey and later bought their home in New Milford where they lived for 26 years.
Both family and faith were very important to Elaine and she gave her all to care and support her loved ones. She and Steve were avid lovers of music, and Steve was a singer, songwriter, and guitarist with a passion for the arts. Toward the end of their lives, Steve became Elaine's devoted caregiver. In addition to being a homemaker, Elaine worked as a hospital unit coordinator for Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack. Prior to that she worked for Englewood Hospital, Englewood, and Memorial Hospital, Clarksville, TN. Steve worked as a credit and collections specialist for Avanti Linens, Moonachie. Prior to that he worked for General Electric, New York/New Jersey, and Acme Boot, Clarksville, TN.
Loving mother and stepfather of Angela Arabia-Meyer and her husband Eddie of Bethlehem Twp, Michael Arabia and his wife Leah of Hawthorne, and David Arabia and his wife Donielle of River Edge. Dear grandparents to Corinna, Elena, Dakota, and Edison Arabia-Meyer, and Nicholas, Connor, Emma, and Julia Arabia. Elaine was a beloved sister of Mary Francis and the late Raymond Ramsey, Darlene Owen and her late husband Tony, and Margaret Yates. Steve was a beloved brother of the predeceased Jerry Anderson and his surviving wife Rebecca, and James Seman and his wife Carmela. They are also survived by many nieces and nephews.
In the immediacy, all funeral services will be private. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Stroke Recovery Foundation, Inc., 5621 Strand Blvd Suite 211E, Naples FL 34110 (www.strokerecoveryfoundation.org) and/or Americans for the Arts, One East 53rd Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 (www.americansforthearts.com).