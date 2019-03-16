Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St Francis RC Church
Ringwood - Arendas, Elaine (Casaleggio) age 74 of Ringwood on Thursday March 14, 2019. She was born in Wanaque lived in Wanaque before moving to Ringwood in 1960. She was a home economics high school teacher at Indian Hills High school in Oakland. Elaine was a parishioner of St Francis RC Church and a member of the National Judges Association of marching pageantry for 30 years. Beloved wife of John Arendas, loving sister of Irene Lalane of Wanaque, aunt of Monique Lalane of New York City and niece of Leo Alberti and his wife Dolores of Cape Cod. Elaine is predeceased by her brother in law Milien Lalane. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday 9:30 AM and a 10 AM funeral mass at St Francis RC Church. Visiting Monday from 3-7pm. Entombment Maryrest Mausoleum, Mahwah. In lieu of flowers donations to St Francis RC Church 868 Ringwood Avenue Haskell, NJ 07420
