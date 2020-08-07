Elaine B. Pieroni
Manahawkin - Elaine B. Pieroni passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Born on March 12, 1939, Elaine was raised in Jersey City and lived in Union City and Cliffside Park before moving to Manahawkin.
Elaine is survived by her daughter Alexandria and her cousins Dennis & Barbara Higgins, Tom & Millie Higgins, Charles & Carol Barry, Donald Barry, Carol & Vito Massa, Vinnie, Ruth, Ernie and Marlene Marcello, Patricia & Dick Hanson and Karen & Vinnie Barbalinardo.
