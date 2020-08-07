1/1
Elaine B. Pieroni
1939 - 2020
Elaine B. Pieroni

Manahawkin - Elaine B. Pieroni passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Born on March 12, 1939, Elaine was raised in Jersey City and lived in Union City and Cliffside Park before moving to Manahawkin.

Elaine is survived by her daughter Alexandria and her cousins Dennis & Barbara Higgins, Tom & Millie Higgins, Charles & Carol Barry, Donald Barry, Carol & Vito Massa, Vinnie, Ruth, Ernie and Marlene Marcello, Patricia & Dick Hanson and Karen & Vinnie Barbalinardo.

Please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com for the complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the family.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
