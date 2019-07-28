|
Elaine Cheren Arbo
Clayton - Elaine Cheren Arbo passed away suddenly on July 6, 2019. She was born in Passaic New Jersey on Sept.15 1944 to William and Josephine Miller Cheren. She is pre-deceased by her parents, sister Carol and her husband Irwin. She leaves behind her loving brother Albert, his long-time partner Mary, best friend Grace and many friends in the teaching world as well as neighbors that were also her friends.
Elaine spent her early years in Hasbrouck Heights N.J. then moved to Clayton New Jersey after her marriage. She graduated from William Patterson University with a Bachelor's degree. She was a beloved teacher of gifted children in the Wenonah N.J. school district. She truly enjoyed teaching and kept in touch with many of her students in later years. Elaine was an avid and creative gardener and pursued many interests such as travel, nutrition, and healing. She was a cheerful and humorous lady and was always ready with her quick and open smile. She was caring and compassionate and always ready to lend a hand and offer sound advice. She will be missed by many.
