Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-0657
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home
596 Belgrove Dr
Kearny, NJ 07032
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephens Church
Elaine D. Pearce Obituary
Elaine D. Pearce

- - Elaine D. Pearce (nee McGeehan) passed away on June 6, 2019. She was 82. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington over 60 years ago. Visiting will be on Sunday June 9 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass Monday 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephens Church and burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover.

Elaine was the mother of Rick Pearce, Randy Pearce (Nancy) and Ron Pearce (Tammy). Sister of Paul McGeehan and the late Bill McGeehan she is also survived by her grandchildren Cassandra, Randy, Tommy, Ryan and Eric.
