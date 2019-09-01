|
Elaine De Ritter
Prospect Park - De Ritter, Elaine (nee Falkena) - 77, of Prospect Park, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 30, 2019. Born in Hawthorne, she grew up in North Haledon next to the family hardware store, before moving to Prospect Park in 1962. Beloved wife of James De Ritter for 57 years. Cherished mother of Karen Knorr and her husband Mark, Judi Borduin and her husband Barry, Ken, and Kevin and his wife Kris. Loving grandmother of Brian (Becca), Steven (Amanda), Craig, A.J., Ashley, Jade, and Matthew, and loving great-grandmother of her unborn great-grandson.
Elaine was a faithful member of Covenant Christian Reformed Church where she served on the coffee committee. She worked in the administrative offices of the Holland Christian Home for the past 16 years. Prior to that, she worked as the receptionist at Van Dyk Park Place in Hawthorne, and for many years, at the family-owned hardware store in North Haledon.
A memorial service will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, September 4th at Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 400 North Haledon Ave., North Haledon, NJ, with visitation to follow. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory may be made to Covenant Christian Reformed Church's Faith Promise Missionary Fund, or to the Holland Christian Home's Resident Fund, 151 Graham Ave, North Haledon, NJ 07508.
